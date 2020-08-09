Classic K-Dramas to become a fan of these series

These dramas will make you a fan through their charming stories. If you want to get someone to start discovering the world of Korean dramas or you are the one who recently got to know these productions, there are some series that you should watch to familiarize yourself with them.

The first dramas you see will be some of the ones that you will remember the best over time, but it will also depend on them if you continue to watch these stories or simply return to other types of productions.

While Korean dramas may seem a bit strange at first due to how different they are compared to what we see in other productions, the culture shock can be overcome if it is a story that engages.

For this reason, there are productions that you should see to enter the world of dramas. Here we tell you about some series that will show you the best of Korean dramas and that have become classics due to the popularity they maintain to this day.

Tell us if you’ve already seen them all or if you plan to continue with these stories

BOYS OVER FLOWERS

This is the drama that many people started to watch Korean dramas with. While this is a story with several romantic clichés, it also has many tools to grab you. It tells the story of a low-class girl who, from one moment to the next, receives the opportunity to study at a prestigious school. There she will meet 4 boys of great popularity, but due to the clash of personalities between the leader of the group and the protagonist, they will face a large number of encounters until they become close.

PINOCCHIO

A story about a boy who, due to a misunderstanding, loses his family and is adopted by an old man who will take on the role of his father. Years later, this boy and his niece grow up and pursue the dream of becoming reporters, however, the path for her will be more difficult, since she suffers from Pinocchio syndrome, a disease that does not let her lie because at the moment she faces an attack hiccups.

LOVE RAIN

This drama takes us to meet a young couple who meet during a trip, they continue to meet again and again accidentally, but their personalities are so different that they only argue. By chance of fate, they end up living in the same house, but when they start to get along better they will discover that they have a bond since before they were born.

YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL

Two twin brothers began living in an orphanage after being orphaned, however, they eventually separated. Now, she tries to become a nun while him brother pursues the dream of being an idol. One day a stranger comes looking for Go Minam asking her to pretend to be him brother while she recovers from surgery, so she will take on the role of a boy who has just joined a successful group.

COFFE PRINCE

A tomboyish girl is looking for a way to financially support her family, it is then that she arrives at a new cafeteria that only hires handsome boys to attend the premises. Due to him appearance, she is confused and invited to become part of the team, but when she and him boss start to develop feelings, revealing the truth could be a problem.

MY GIRL

Yoo Rin is a multi-talented con artist who one day receives a very peculiar job offer. She must pose as the cousin of a young heir so that him grandfather can fulfill his last will. She accepts and sets out to cheat on the family, however this path will lead him to face many entanglements and also get involved in a love triangle.

GOBLIN

Unlike the previous K-Dramas, Goblin is a bit more recent so it is not considered a classic yet, but it will be a good story to become a fan. This drama presents the story of a warrior who is punished by becoming an immortal being, now he must look for the person who is destined to be his girlfriend, since she is the only one who could end his eternal life.



