Classic for free on the Humble Store for a limited time

Now you can get hold of the celebrated retro-style medieval strategy simulator, completely free and forever; code for Steam.

Kingdom: Classic, the celebrated independent medieval strategy and simulation video game by Noio and Raw Fury from 2015, is available completely free of charge and for a limited time through the Humble Store, a digital store where you can get a code title download for Steam. Of course, if we want to add Kingdom: Classic to our Steam digital library, we must hurry before the promotion expires, since in a few days it will stop being offered for free.

Kingdom: Classic free on the Humble Store

Thus, Kingdom: Classic is available for free in the Humble Store, yes, only until next November 9, 2020, when it will return to its usual price of 4.99 euros. To get a Kingdom: Classic Steam code, all we have to do is access the official game page in the Humble Store with our account activated, click on the Get the Game button and wait a few moments until we receive an email in which we can discover the Steam download code.

To claim the code, it will only be necessary to access Steam with our active account, click on Add a Steam product and copy the download key to add Kingdom: Classic to our digital collection. This Noio title bets on a retro pixelated look and a gameplay marked by the strategy and progression of our character, a whole pool of hours of gameplay moving from side to side to get coins, improve our settlement, recruit people and much more .

In the following years, new installments of the franchise would arrive with Kingdom: New Lands and Kingdom: Two Crowns, titles much broader and with more possibilities but that maintain the essence of this first installment.



