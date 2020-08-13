Classic Final Fantasy VII Comes to Xbox Game Pass

Cloud, Tifa and company come to the service catalog on Xbox One and PC, where we can relive its history with a port that brings new modes and extras.

Today is a very special day for all Xbox Game Pass holders (both console and PC). Microsoft’s subscripton service opens the doors of its catalog to Final Fantasy VII, one of those timeless works that has a place in the hearts of all players. Although it is not the remake, still exclusive to PlayStation 4, it is a port of the original game that includes some new features, such as a x3 speed mode, the option to eliminate random encounters and new tricks with which, among other things, always keep our MP and our Limit bar at the maximum. Xbox One is the first Microsoft console that Cloud, Tifa and company step on in its history, this being a perfect time to meet them (or relive their adventures).

New for August on Xbox Game Pass

But Final Fantasy VII is not the only game to join the service. Last week another five were added (and a few left …). New additions include The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, the new interactive adventure from the creators of Until Dawn, and Darksiders Genesis, the latest chapter in the series inspired by the drawings of Joe Madureira. This is the full list:

Darksiders Genesis – Available on Xbox One

It Lurks Below – Available on Xbox One

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan – Available on Xbox One

Trailmakers – Available on Xbox One and PC

UnderMine – Available on Xbox One and PC

Xeno Crisis – Available on Xbox One and PC

However, games aren’t the only thing that is making August 2020 such a special month for Xbox Game Pass history. Microsoft has just renewed the image of the service and has also set a date (September 15) to the inclusion of Project xCloud as part of it. Thanks to this we will be able to play via streaming on our tablets and mobiles more than 100 Xbox Game Pass games. And if I knew a little, it seems that things will go further in the coming months, for which Microsoft has promised “strong announcements for Xbox Game Pass” yet to be revealed.



