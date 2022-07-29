Classic Batman games worthy of Remastering

Gotham Knights will be released later this year, but there have been many noteworthy Batman games that have never been re-released, including many that might need a remake or remaster. New entries appear quite often, so there wasn’t really a gap to fill, but considering Batman is dead in the Gotham Knights story, remastering classic games is the perfect way to honor the caped Crusader. Apart from the Telltale Games and Lego projects, the iconic Arkham series is the only recent Batman video game franchise, and the first two games have already been remastered. Before Arkham attracted everyone’s attention, many famous games were released, so it’s time to decide which ones Warner Bros. should bring to the modern era.

Batman games have been continuously released since 1989 and are present on all generations of consoles, starting with the NES. Of course, some names deserve to sink into obscurity. “Batman Forever: An arcade Game”, “Batman: Partners in Danger” and “Batman: Chaos in Gotham” are all mediocre works that appeared and left without much fanfare, and many film adaptations were expected to fail. Even the beloved twisted Batman story from Arkham is inferior in quality to Arkham Origins. Another game, Batman: Dark Tomorrow, is still notorious for its exceptionally negative reviews, but there are several games that are exemplary for their genre.

At the moment, the Batman brand is instantly recognizable, and the most popular villains of the franchise have become iconic in modern society. The way each game uses this universe is an important factor in its perception, second only to the game mechanics. The most famous classic Batman games did not just rely on their history, they have established themselves as one of the most impressive options in terms of mechanics in their genre.

Batman (1986) offers a three-dimensional isometric action

This 3D isometric adventure game is the very first DC game in which you can play as Batman, and it was met very well. Batman, released for the MSX, ZX Spectrum and two Amstrad computers, has received several awards from computer game publications and is considered one of the first games to implement a checkpoint-like feature. She looks great for her time, she popularized revolutionary new elements for the genre, and her success contributed to the unrestrained production of future Batman games, so she has almost everything she needs for this. Batman has seen a couple of unofficial PC reissues, but he certainly deserves a real remaster.

Batman: The Caped Crusader (1988)

Two years later, Batman 1986 was followed by Caped Crusader, which was released for many older computers. Despite the positive reviews, some fans are likely to disagree with the inclusion of the second new Batman video game in a similar list. It’s admittedly slow for an action-adventure movie, but unlike other contenders, its gameplay has nothing to do with why it should be recycled. This game is included for only one reason: it has a completely unique visual style designed to emulate comics, and since then no other Batman game has been able to convey this feeling in the same way. Each game location is installed on a separate panel, and despite its age, it performs a very good simulation of comics. This may not be a top priority, but it would be nice to see how the quirky structure and style of this game is carried over to modern consoles.

Batman: The Video Game (1989) – a classic that can be remade

This platform entry, based on the 1989 Batman movie, is surprisingly great considering the source material related to the video game. At the time, his wall-jumping mechanics were still an innovation, and he had an impressive roster of comic book villains, including Deadshot, Killer Moth, and Stun Gun. However, there are three video games based on the movie, and it’s only worth playing the NES version; the GBA and Sega Genesis ports are disappointing and very different.

Brett Alan Weiss called Batman: The Video Game is “one of the best superhero games for the NES”, despite the fact that it is considered one of the most difficult games for the system. The NES has a long list of absurdly complex games, so one can only imagine how Batman 1989 earned such a reputation, but it also proved worthy of a modern port.

Batman Returns (1992) — It’s Great — on SNES

This 1992 beat ’em up Batman game, based on Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, has been ported to a variety of systems, but while the Genesis version has also been well received, the SNES version is really worth reworking. Although none of the ports are disgusting, the SNES version certainly has the highest ratings and is widely considered a classic of the genre. He received numerous awards, was praised from top to bottom, and still found himself on some “best” lists from time to time.