Claro’s customers have no signal this Wednesday

Customers of the operator Claro have no signal or are unable to use the 4G internet in various parts of Brazil this Wednesday afternoon (20). The flaw seems to affect users of Claro Flex, a plan that has registered the highest number of complaints on social networks.

According to DownDetector, the regions most affected by the failure are the large cities in south-central Brazil, such as São Paulo, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Goiânia and Brasília.

Claro did not officially take a position on the failure until the publication of this news. However, some customers who contacted the operator’s support commented on Twitter that a deadline of up to 2 hours was given for the reestablishment of the service.