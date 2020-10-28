Claro NET customers do not have internet

Claro NET customers are without fixed broadband in various parts of Brazil. There are numerous complaints on social networks like Twitter, but, according to DownDetector, the situation appears to be worse in large cities in the South and Southeast of Brazil. Still, there are reports of problems in all regions of the country.

The operator has not yet publicly positioned itself, but customers affected by the unavailability of fixed internet are receiving messages on the operator’s smartphone app.

The company talks about a technical problem that is expected to be resolved today at 1 pm, but there are still reports of total or partial unavailability of the service in various parts of Brazil.



