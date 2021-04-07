Claro and NET experience instability on the internet

Claro’s internet services go through instability on Wednesday morning (07), according to users. The number of complaints started to rise around 8 am (Brasília time) and peaked around 10 am, according to the Down Detector website.

A lot of people used Twitter to talk about the problems. According to users, poor internet connection and slowness are the main difficulties.

NET customers, a brand that was acquired by Claro, also complained about problems. The Down Detector pointed out that the system has been experiencing difficulties since yesterday (06) at night, around 10 pm. This Thursday the highest number of reports was also reached at around 10am.

Companies have not yet positioned themselves on the problem and, therefore, the cause of the instability is not known.

