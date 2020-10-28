Claro 5G DSS will be 12 more cities by the end of the year

The use of 5G DSS technology, currently in operation in neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, should be extended to another 12 cities covered by Claro by the end of the year. The goal, to be announced by the operator next week, is to reach at least one neighborhood in each of these urban centers.

The news was announced by the operator’s Consumer and SME Unit CEO, Paulo Cesar Teixeira, during the Futurecom Digital Week online event. “DSS is a viable technology that delivers a faster connection than 4G, in addition to preparing the market for the definitive arrival of 5G in new frequencies, based on the spectrum auction that Anatel will hold in 2021. DSS will have national scale quickly because of the spectrum it uses, ”he said.

The 5G DSS networks that Claro activated in the two capitals in July this year work with 20 MHz of the 2.6 GHz spectrum, but their use was restricted only to users of homologated 5G phones, more expensive.

Almost 5G

Teixeira believes that the arrival of cheaper devices will reach the market, with the advance of operators in making the technology available.

“The 5G devices that are launched will already work with 5G DSS. The new iPhone is compatible and we managed Samsung’s commitment to launch, in the beginning of 2021, a device also mid range. All are 5G DSS and 5G ”, explained the executive.

The 5G DSS (for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, or dynamic spectrum sharing) is a technology that allows the use of 4G LTE frequencies by 5G devices, through the sharing of frequencies, that is, operators use the same equipment but, through updates software and network configuration adjustments, deliver more speed and lower latency than 4G.



