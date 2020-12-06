Clarified Why Twitter Users Not Using Fleets Feature

The Fleets feature, which Twitter offered to its users last month, apparently failed to perform as expected. In a study, half of the participants stated that they do not want to share a limited-time content on Twitter.

Twitter introduced the stories feature called Fleets last month to its users. The Fleets feature, for which Twitter is very hopeful, has 24-hour visibility and enables you to post that disappears later, failed to meet the company’s expectations.

According to the news in Digital Information World, the Fleets feature was not preferred much by Twitter users and was even considered an unnecessary addition to the platform.

Twitter users don’t want to post limited-time content

In a study conducted by YouGov, half of the participants stated that they do not want to share limited-time content on Twitter. 35% of the participants stated that they are currently sharing stories from other applications.

Another interesting result obtained from the study was that 13% of the participants did not know anyone who shared Fleets. 10% of the participants stated that they do not know how to share.

Another question asked to the participants in the study was how often do you think you will view the Fleets posts of other users. The responses of the participants were listed as follows:

Once a day or more: 39%

More than once a week but I don’t check daily: 23%

Once a week: 7%

Less than once a week: 16%

I never check: 6%

I have no idea: 9%

In the study, the question was asked when would you find it appropriate for brands to use the Fleets feature. 54% of the participants answered when there was a discount, 40% when they released new products, and 35% answered behind the scenes. 13% stated that brands never found Fleets sharing appropriate.



