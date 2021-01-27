Clarice: The Alienist actor joins the cast of the CBS series

Actor Douglas Smith (The Alienist) has been confirmed in the cast of the new CBS series, Clarice. He will play the character Tyson Conway on the program that is scheduled to debut on February 11 on United States TV.

The series is a continuation of the classic five Oscar-winning film, Silent of the Lambs, and will focus on the character Clarice, who in the 1991 film was played by Jodie Foster, and by Julianne Moore in the sequel Hannibal, 2001. In the CBS program, the character will be played by Rebecca Breeds (The Originals)

No further information has yet been released on Smith’s character.

More details about the Clarice series

The series follows Clarice Starling, an FBI agent, and takes place a year after the facts of The Silence of the Lambs. According to the synopsis, the character returns to the field to pursue the serial killers. Clarice still has nightmares about Buffalo Bill’s well, where she was trapped before she finally managed to stop the killer.

In addition to the persecution of serial killers, Clarice will still need to deal with the political scene in the late 1990s and, above all, with the machismo surrounding her profession. In other words, the series promises much debate and suspense, following the molds of the film that originated the script.

Earlier this month, CBS released a trailer for the series, showing Clarice (Breeds) having to fight her own demons to get back to work and hunt down some serial killers.

Clarice will debut on February 11 on the CBS TV channel.