Clarice: Silence of the Lambs gets drama release date

The broadcaster CBS finally released the first teaser for Clarice, a series with events after those of the film The Silence of the Lambs. In the trailer, enigmatic events explore the minds of different serial killers, while the character Clarice Starling is only revealed at the end.

Check out the full teaser below!

More details about the Clarice series

This time, the character will be played by Rebecca Breeds, known for acting in The Originals. The Australian actress will be Clarice’s third performer, the first being Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs and Julianne Moore in Hannibal.

According to CBS, the series begins shortly after the character’s final encounter with Hanibal. Thus, the episodes intend to explore her personal life, something that has never been addressed in theaters, and to follow her work while she investigates new serial killers.

Among the creators of the series are Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, from Star Trek: Discovery. In addition to Rebecca Breeds, the cast also features Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Lucca de Oliveira, Nick Sandow, Jayne Atkinson and Devyn Tyler.

Clarice’s debut was scheduled for February 11, on CBS, as also announced this Thursday (8). Categorized as thriller and police thriller, the series will explore the inner ghosts of the main character, the empowerment of the FBI agent and, most importantly, the psychological aspects of working with dangerous serial killers. So, it’s worth keeping an eye on this debut!

What did you think of the novelty? Leave your opinion in the comment space below and take the time to share the news on social networks!



