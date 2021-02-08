Clarice: new series trailer is shown at Super Bowl 2021

The series Clarice, derived from The Silence of the Lambs, won a new trailer shown during the interval of Super Bowl 2021, this Sunday (7). The event was the 55th edition of one of the biggest sporting dates in the world. Its interval is known for transmitting trailers of great promises from the cinema and the world of series, in addition to memorable musical shows.

Check out the new series trailer below:

More details about the Clarice series

The series will be set in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. However, this time, the story will not be focused on the serial killer, but on Clarice Starling. The FBI agent finally returns to the field to pursue new serial killers, but she must deal with the trauma of the past and the macho environment in which she works.

Clarice will star in Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars). In addition, the cast also features Kal Penn (Designated Survivor), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black), Lucca De Oliveira (SEAL Team), Marnee Carpenter (Criminal Minds) and Devyn A Tyler (The Purge).

The script was written and produced by Alex Kurtzman – known for Star Trek: Discovery and Jenny Lumet. In addition to Clarice, the two are also involved in the project for The Man Who Fell On Earth, a new CBS series.

The new addition to the Silence of the Lambs franchise opens this Thursday (11) on CBS and CBS All Access. So far, the series has no release date in Brazil.

What did you think of Clarice’s new trailer at Super Bowl 2021? Leave your comment below and share the news on social networks!