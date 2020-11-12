Clara Morgane in Dua Lipa’s “Fever” sound

Clara Morgane creates a new, much sexier account. And she illustrates her creation with a photo of her on the sound of the moment: “Fever”

Clara Morgane has just created an account on MYM fans. The goal ? Create content that is not allowed on Instagram. The beautiful young woman therefore posts in the story the link to access it. And this story is about the sound of the moment: Angela Fever and Dua Lipa.

And the song goes very well with the news. The fever will quickly rise with this private account of the model. It must be said that on Instagram, she cannot post too daring photos. Finally I hear that if a nipple protrudes, the photo is directly deleted.

So, to express all her creativity, Clara Morgane decides to create this account. But to access it you have to create an account. And this one is completely free. You just have to be over 18, you understand this fairly basic but necessary rule.

The young woman therefore explains in a story what this new account consists of. She posts a sexy photo of herself and writes. “More than 330 previously unseen images, videos, autographed messages and a chat box. “That’s all you can find on this new account.

CLARA MORGANE OPENS NEW ACCOUNT WITH NEW PHOTOS

And in description of this account, Clara Morgane explains her approach. “I discovered this social network that complements Instagram where it is not possible to express all your creativity. Here I can freely post exclusive photoshoots. You can also ask me for personalized video messages. ”

Obviously, in the screenshot, the photos are blurred. So we can’t see anything! To do this, you will need to create an account. In any case, the model is very sexy in her photo. And the song “Fever” by Angèle and Dua Lipa suits her perfectly.

Clara Morgane always finds new ideas to satisfy her creativity and her fans. So if you like his work, don’t hesitate to subscribe.



