Claire’s Daughter Could Betray by Revealing Information

Outlander’s Brianna Fraser learned she had a half brother, William Ransom, in the penultimate episode of season five as she prepared to leave the 18th century and travel back to her own time.

Brianna was shocked, but agreed to search for her younger brother when he returned to the 20th century in Outlander, given that he had recently become the Ninth Earl of Ellesmere.

Outlander fans know that Brianna believed Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) was her biological father for almost 20 years before Claire revealed the truth.

It wasn’t until Frank died and the mother and daughter made the trip to Scotland that Claire revealed who Jamie was in Outlander. Brianna was reluctant to believe her mother at first and rejected her claims, believing she was delusional.

However, she eventually believed Claire and even traveled back in time to warn her parents of her impending death. It was difficult for Brianna and Jamie to bond at first, however, little by little they have grown to love and respect each other in Outlander.

But since she was misled about her own ancestry for so long, could Brianna take matters into her own hands and tell William the truth in Outlander?

Causing a meeting between Brianna and William in Outlander. Actress Sophie commented, “I think it will be very exciting to work with the actor who plays Willie, because I don’t know how old he is right now.

Sophie previously revealed that Brianna had a lot more to go on in Outlander season six given everything that happened during season five.



