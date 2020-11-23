Claims about Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date and features

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are starting to circulate, although there isn’t an official sign yet. According to reports from South Korea, the foldable smartphone will be unveiled in June 2021. The claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have S Pen support has previously been raised. According to a new report, it will be possible to place the S Pen inside the foldable phone.

There is already talk of news that Samsung will offer S Pen support in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will be introduced in January. It is among the rumors that the company also provides S Pen support in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and completely unplugs the Galaxy Note series.

It is said that Samsung will use the second generation Ultra Thin Glass in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to offer S Pen support. It is stated that this glass will be durable enough to withstand the pressure applied with the S Pen.

According to the allegations, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer another important innovation. It is stated that the company will place the front camera inside the screen and thus provide users with an uninterrupted screen experience. Although it is said that Samsung may prefer the pop-up front camera mechanism, it is stated that it gave up because of its durability.



