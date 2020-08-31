Claim Here: learn how to make a complaint on the site

Complain Here is a Brazilian platform focused on customer service. Created in 2001 by Maurício Vargas, the website connects customers who are experiencing problems and companies that often have specific employees to meet the demands of the portal. The idea is to generate a conflict solution that is quick, practical and efficient for both; after all, it is much better to resolve situations with ease than to face long bureaucratic processes.

On average, Reclame Aqui receives around 700 thousand visits daily from consumers who are, most of the time, just consulting the companies’ reputation. In this sense, the site is configured as the largest in the segment in Brazil precisely because of the ease in solving cases and managing the history of companies – everything is recorded there.

With these advantages, the site has helped several people with specific issues, negotiating directly with companies. However, it is worth remembering that not all companies are open for negotiations, and the portal is not responsible for the lack of response from some of them.

So, how to use it?

How to use Claim Here: step by step

To start the complaint on the website is very simple. The first step is to create an account: access the website and click on “Sign in”.

Below the login form, click on the “Register here” button.

On the next screen, select whether you are a consumer or a company. In the “I’m a consumer” area, click “Register”.

A new tab will open for you to fill in all the data that will be essential to register on the site. If you prefer, connect your Facebook account to streamline this process.

Once registered and logged on the website, the platform’s features can now begin to be used. In the upper right corner of the home screen, click on the “Complain” button if you really want to start a post.

From there, you can track all of your requests involving public complaints and private messages. If you want to change your email address or password, you can access Security Control.

In the initial menu, you can also consult the Compare, Rankings, Register your Purchase, Frequently Asked Questions, Institutional, All Categories, Award, News and Public Services tabs.

To search for the reputation of any company, just type its name in the search field. Within the profile of the companies, it is possible to view all complaints made about it, in addition to having the possibility, before starting a call, to talk to an attendant by clicking on “Need help?” in the bottom right corner.

Claim Here on WhatsApp

It is also possible to complain by WhatsApp. The Complaint Here is the number (11) 97062-2753 just for that, but it is necessary, before starting the process there, to add the number to the contact list.

Just open WhatsApp and indicate that you want to make a complaint. Complain Here will generate an automatic menu, so just follow the steps to complete the request.

Did you like these facilities? If you want to stay on top of all the news on the site, access the Claim Here News. There, consumers can follow the functionality of the platform, in addition to learning, through exclusive content, everything about consumer protection and Brazilian brands. Be sure to visit.



