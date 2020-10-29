Claim: Binance Undergoes FBI Investigation

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, was shaken by a news published by Forbes today. In the Forbes article published on October 29, it is stated that Binance is currently under investigation by the FBI and the IRS, the US revenue administration agency.

Forbes, in a statement on the subject, stated that a document called Tai Chi is based on this claim. The document, which is said to be currently being circulated between law firms and accounting firms, allegedly attracted the attention of the FBI and the IRS. Forbes, in a statement on this issue, Washington D.C. He stated that an FBI agent was contacted by phone, that the claim about Binance was rejected at first, but later the agent officially replied “no comment”.

The “Tai Chi” document in question dates back to 2018, and according to this document, it is stated that Binance uses a trick method called “Bait-and-Switch”. It is emphasized that this deception is not directed at investors but towards regulators in the USA.

Former Binance employee Harry Zhou is allegedly the real name behind this plan. It is known that he has previously helped Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges in America. In the leaked document, it appears that Binance is not expecting approval from US financial regulators, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Instead, Binance allegedly sought ways to deceive regulators and continue their transactions in other ways.

Binance CEO Responds to Allegations

Binance has even allegedly offered users to use a VPN to enable investors in the US to access the stock market. In 2019, the BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange had a similar problem and an investigation was initiated by the CFTC. It is stated that BitMEX serves users in the USA via VPN and Binance used it for a while.

FUD. The statements and accusations in the article are incorrect. The whole article hinges on a 3rd party document. The said document was not produced by a @Binance employee (current or ex). Anyone can produce a “strategy document”, but it does not mean Binance follows them. 1/7 https://t.co/AnIUJLXWTZ — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) October 29, 2020

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao immediately made a statement on the issue. CZ stated that this was purely FUD and that the details in the article were wrong. Stating that anyone can create such a document, CZ implies that it is unreliable and the claims are groundless.

Even the allegation that Binance is under FBI investigation could cause slight panic for cryptocurrency investors. This makes us wonder how the event will continue.



