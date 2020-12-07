Claim about next generation iPhone cameras

Apple, which has already gained the appreciation of many users with its camera performance, will allegedly release the new generation iPhone with periscope lens.

New generation iPhone will come with periscope lens

In the report published by Digitimes in the past months, it was stated that the company was doing research to achieve 10 times optical zoom with iPhone models.

According to the information published in the report, Apple has started to examine the periscope lenses developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO). In addition, it is claimed that the company will use the new generation lenses in the iPhone models that will be released in 2022.

Some sources think the company’s purchases with SEMCO will hurt its relationship with LG InnoTek, which supplies camera modules to Apple. Although there is no detailed information about the allegations yet, the company is thought to use periscope lenses for better camera performance.



