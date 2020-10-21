AirTags, which many users expected to be introduced, was unfortunately not announced at the event held recently. Allegedly, Apple AirTags release date has been set earlier. If the rumors are true, the new accessory will soon be available in two different sizes.

Claim about Apple AirTags release date!

Thanks to the new product, which we can describe as a tracking accessory, you will be able to instantly track the location of many different things such as backpacks, luggage and motorcycles. As the name suggests, the accessory to be introduced will not have internet and GPS access. When you move away from the product with the accessory, you will receive a warning message on your mobile device.

Twitter user L0vetodream, who leaked the name of the Apple iPhone 12 mini model, claimed that the new accessory will be released in two different sizes, large and small. It was stated that the accessories were produced and awaited to be introduced in the leaks made in the past months.

Allegedly, Apple AirTags will be announced in November, along with the AirPods Studio model. This feature came out with iOS 13 source code, but no official statement has been made by the company yet.

The device, which is expected to work with the U1 chip, which we encounter with the iPhone 11, will send a notification to the users via the bluetooth system developed by the company.

tag TAG — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

big one

small one

coming soon — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020



