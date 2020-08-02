CL reveals on Instagram that he is preparing his return

CL has shared on Instagram that he will return to the stage

CL commented on her Instagram stories that she plans to return to the stage soon.

She wrote:

My fans! It was frustrating to wait, wasn’t it? I want to come to you with music and performances instead of words, so I throw myself with my eyes on the target! I’m almost there! I miss you all very much and thank you always!

