CL is preparing for a comeback with a new album

CL just seems to be going to greet fans again with his latest song.

On September 2, soloist CL uploaded a short video via his Instagram account and included the caption “+ I GO BY THE NAME OF, YOU ALREADY KNOW + # INTRO1 #CL #CHAELINCL # 🍒 # 씨엘”

In the video he uploaded, the singer and rapper displayed freestyle dance and charismatic charm wearing a unique outfit.

The caption written on the video also raises many questions from fans who are curious about the meaning of the video he released.

Recently, CL’s representative revealed that the singer is currently preparing for a new album and has started communicating with fans who have been waiting for a comeback for a long time.

In November 2019, CL decided to leave the YG Entertainment agency, which has been raising her name since debut.

Are you ready to look forward to CL’s comeback?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEnrbiLpXK7/?utm_source=ig_embed



