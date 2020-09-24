CJNG’s Group brutally ripped the man apart

Drug traffickers from the Elite Group of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) left the dismembered body of a man in the municipality of Celaya in the state of Guanajuato in Mexico.

Together with the body brutally cut into pieces, they left a narcomensaje in which they accuse the victim of supporting members of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, specifically a subject identified as El Azul who took command of the local organization after the arrest of José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, alias el Marro

The body brutally cut with signs of torture and also painted with the initials of the CJNG was left in an ice chest in the streets of Porfirio Díaz and Miguel Alemán of Colonia 3 Guerras.

“This will continue to happen to anyone who continues to support the dirty ones from Azul, el Chino el yayo, la Martha, Darío, El Pecas, Alejandra, Kevin, Brayan, El Flaco, Los M, el Tacos and Cande. of course, all of Guanajuato already has an owner. Atte. Grupo Elite CJNG “, they sentenced in the narcomensaje that they left next to the human remains.

Let us remember that the municipality of Celaya is among the 10 “hot spots” in terms of intentional homicide identified by Mexico in a report by the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).

At these points, the accumulated rate per 100 thousand inhabitants from December 2018 to August 2020 is considered extreme, since it ranges from 92.61 to 230.71 percent.

The map of the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection shows the central and southern areas of Guanajuato, where the municipalities of Celaya, Irapuato, Salamanca, Pénjamo, Uriangato and Jerécuaro are located.

This 2020 is shaping up to close with more than 35 thousand victims throughout Mexico for the first time in history, which would make it the most violent year, thus breaking the record again.



