CJNG hitmen threaten Mayo Zambada

Hitmen of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) sent a message to the drug trafficker Ismael “el Mayo” Zambada, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) who they accused of being a thief and warned him that the state of Zacatecas in Mexico, “already has an owner” .

Through a video that circulates on social networks, where five heavily armed men appear, with their faces covered. One of them is the one who launches the accusations against the legendary capo, the only one of the so-called old school who has never been captured.

“Look at Mayo Zambada, this statement is for you, dirty old man, thief, not that much money and a lot of cock, you have not tired of robbing in Durango and Sinaloa, you came here to Rancho Grande to steal a cigarette trailer, And send your fucking filthy people to sue us, don’t mess with the government, teach yourself to work, we respect the entire government, why did you kidnap the police in Jerez, and why did you kill the police in Juan Aldama , stop sucking, they are pure innocent people. Or go and ask the DEA to stop, you can see that you even left, ”says the subject.

“Stop giving blowjobs, get off the hook with us, there I sent you some people, to (inaudible) so you know, they are going to kick your hat, you are not going to come looking for me. And I already bring you Modo and you Azteca and Flechas well located, sons of their fucking mother, to split them into their mother, they are going to peel our dicks. The state of Zacatecas has four letters, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, ”says the man speaking in front of the camera.

The attack to which they refer occurred last weekend when hitmen attacked the municipal headquarters of Juan Aldama, in the state of Zacatecas. There, due to the multiple bursts of bullets, the police chief and one other agent lost their lives, while another officer was wounded.



