CJ Stroud Reacts to Crazy College Football Upsets

They don’t call it “any Saturday” for no reason.

There was a lot of frustration during the second week of the college football season, and it’s “exciting,” according to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud knows that teams will come for the Buckeyes every week because they are one of the best teams in the country.

“I think it’s interesting. I know some teams have suffered some losses, but it just shows that you can lose to anyone. Everyone is coming to take your place in the ranking. We don’t want to learn this the hard way again,” Stroud said. .

Stroud’s end quote is a reference to what happened last year during the second week. Ohio State entered the game against Oregon as a big favorite, but lost by a score of 35-28.

The Buckeyes will play the Toledo Rockets this Saturday, trying to reach a 3-0 lead before conference play begins.

The beginning will be at 19:00. ET.