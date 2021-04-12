Citroen C5 X unveiled: comfort-oriented

Citroen C5 X, the new flagship model of the French automaker, described as a mixture of Sedan, Station and SUV, has surfaced. The new Citroen C5 X is inspired by the 2016 model CXperience concept in design.

The French manufacturer’s new car has a fastback-like roofline that slopes towards the rear end. The new SUV also stands out as the first model to actively use Citroen’s “Advanced Comfort” technology.

New Citroen C5 features

At both ends of the new C5 X are Citroen’s latest V-shaped LED lights. In addition, the car, which can be distinguished by its high body, long hood and fluid lines, adopts the design concept first seen on the C4.

The new Citroen C5 X has a length of 4,805 mm, a width of 1,865 mm and a height of 1,485 mm. In addition, the vehicle will be available with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm, according to the manufacturer. The vehicle, which is quite long according to the figures, also provides a good knee distance for the passengers in the back seat.

Citroen’s new flagship model will be available with both plug-in hybrid and gasoline engines. The top model will have a 225 HP engine, combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor.

In addition, all variants of the new C5 X feature Citroen’s “Advanced Comfort” suspension system. However, plug-in hybrid models will take the new active version as standard.

These will offer three modes to choose from, with the smoothest setting that allows the vehicle to “slide” on the road and the most robust setting that provides “sharper control and precision” when cornering.

In addition, the new Citroen C5 X has a spacious cabin equipped with special “Enhanced Comfort” seats. Note that these work as mattress pads to provide real comfort.

At the same time, the seats with a high density layer for “dynamic posture comfort” come with special padding that keeps passengers and driver comfortable even after long journeys using thickened foam.

Citroen C5 X interior design

On the dashboard of the vehicle, there is a customizable screen that also supports natural voice recognition and has various widgets. This screen provides a 12-inch high-resolution touchscreen operation for the infotainment system. It is also accompanied by four USB sockets, wireless updates and a wireless smartphone charger.

With the new Citroen C5 X, drivers no longer have to take their eyes off the road. It features an enlarged head-up display that provides a full-color, large-scale projection onto the windshield for a more immersive and comfortable driving experience. Thanks to this, important information is always in sight.

In addition, the new flagship Citroen model has a long list of active safety systems, including Highway Driver Assist – Level 2 driver assistance system, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Best 360 View Surround Camera.

The new Citroen C5 X will go on sale in Europe in late 2021. Pricing details for the car will be announced at a later date.