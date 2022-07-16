Citizens Will &Entertainment&Trade Offers for Juan Soto: MLB World Reactions – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The Washington Nationals are reportedly “entertaining” exchange offers for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported.

Soto has just rejected a $440 million contract offer from a Washington organization.

The MLB world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“For Juan/Boras it makes sense, but the idea that someone in the world will give up $440 million is just crazy,” one fan wrote.

“It looks like it’s time to sell the whole organization,” said another.

“He’s not chasing a bag. He wants to win,” another added.

That contract offer for Soto would make him the highest-paid player in MLB history. The 23-year-old star rejected a 15-year deal ahead of the August 2 trade deadline next month.

Although, as reported, citizens are willing to exchange Soto, it will take a huge trading package to get it. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the team will have to put together “the biggest trade package ever” to get the Washington organization to bite.

Soto has just been in the All-Star Game twice in a row and is considered one of the most promising talents in the league.

Will the Nationals be able to trade their franchise before this year’s deadline?