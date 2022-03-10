Cities Skyline, Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Cities Skyline: The next free game available on the Epic Games Store is Cities Skyline, which will be part of the promotion until March 17, 2022. The Epic Games Store continues to offer free games as part of its weekly promotion. After seven days in which Cris Tales has been the protagonist, it is now the turn of Cities Skyline. The city management simulator will remain at no additional cost until March 17 at 4:00 p.m. (CET). On that day In Sound MInd will take over.

“Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation,” explains Paradox, its publisher, in the official description. “It introduces new elements that allow you to experience the excitement and difficulties of creating and maintaining a real city, while expanding on some of the familiar themes of the city-building experience.” The title has various additional paid content that extends the experience in various specific areas.

Remember that once you redeem it, it will remain linked forever to your Epic Games Store profile. This is the full version of the game with no restrictions of any kind: play without paying a single euro thanks to the company’s promotions.