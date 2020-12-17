Cities Skyline, Epic Games’ first free game

Starting with traditional holiday gifts, the Epic Games Store is offering the famous Cities: Skylines building simulator completely free of charge to players.

Cities: Skylines will be the first of a series of offers on the platform that will take place during the rest of December. As previously stated, the titles will be available for two consecutive weeks, each of the 15 games with a 24-hour deadline for you to redeem them. It is also important to mention that today (17) Epic Games also started the Christmas promotions with up to 75% discounts on PC games.

Cities: Skylines is developed by Colossal Order and offers a lot of freedom to experience and build the metropolis of your dreams. The game was an excellent escape valve for SimCity 2013, another construction simulator – which is full of technical problems.

To redeem the games is very simple, just access the Epic Games Store platform and go down the page in the “Free Game” tab, click on the title and confirm the purchase at no cost. Another option is to access Epic’s official website and redeem via the browser, but the titles can only be downloaded through the platform.

Did you like the first title that Epic Games made available? Remembering that there is more tomorrow, so stay tuned here on Voxel for more information!



