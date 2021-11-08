Circulating Past Photos of IVE’s Youngest Member, Leeseo

Recently, fans were shocked by the youngest member of the girl group IVE, Leeseo.

How not, Leeseo is a member of IVE who was born on February 21, 2007, so he has just turned 14 now.

After IVE revealed the identity of their sixth member, these past photos of Leeseo immediately circulated widely on the internet.

In addition to the photos, netizens also received information that Leeseo is a young girl whose real name is Lee Hyunseo.

Many of the netizens gave praise to Leeseo, because of her natural beauty even though she still has a minor age.

While waiting for the debut of IVE, you can see the following photos of Leeseo’s past!