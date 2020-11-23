CipherTrace Filed a Patent Application to Watch Monero

CipherTrace company announced that it is applying for a patent to track the privacy-focused Monero token. The company declared that they have applied for two different patents on some forensic tools and various tracking methodologies to explore Monero transaction flows.

Stating that they always defend privacy, CipherTrace filed two patent applications to monitor and report transactions with Monero (XMR). The company announced the content of the patent on its website as follows:

Some forensic tools to aid financial investigations and explore Monero transaction flows,

Development of original tracking methodologies based on simulation techniques and Bayesian approaches,

Statistical methods for analyzing transactions,

Reducing the fake Monero rate,

Various approaches to the possibility of money laundering with Monero,

Ways to track stolen or illegally used XMR.

Obtaining information about transactions based on third party nodes,

Active participation in the Monero network to improve.

“After Bitcoin, Monero is widely used among criminals”

CipherTrace announced that it has been developing projects to the United States Department of Homeland Security since the beginning of 2019. Developing projects to the US ministry, which is uncomfortable with Monero’s activities, CipherTrace said that the government’s interest in Monero has increased due to 45% of darknet markets preferring Monero after Bitcoin.

Stating that Monero has a unique design that is privacy-oriented and provides user anonymity, the company stated that no user has been in a traceable situation intentionally or accidentally. According to CipherTrace, this feature of Monero attracts criminals.

“Our aim is to identify criminals and improve the security and sustainability of privacy-focused tokens like Monero.”

Patent applications not approved

According to Decrypt’s report, even though Monero has a special design to hide the operations on the network, according to CipherTrace, the transactions that take place on the network can be completely monitored. However, it was also announced that CipherTrace’s patent applications were not approved. It is stated that the company will sell these anti-Monero technologies to the US Department of Homeland Security as part of a $ 5 million contract.

According to CoinMarketCap, Monero (XMR) has a market cap of $ 2.26 billion and ranks 15th among other cryptocurrencies.



