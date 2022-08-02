Cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin Interview: Miss Marvel

The Miss Marvel TV show on Disney+ is unlike anything else in the MCU to date. This is an adventure in which the star Kamala Khan explores his history and legacy. This journey eventually takes her to Karachi and even involves time travel to the time of the partition of India. Episodes 4 and 5 of “Miss Marvel” were actually filmed in Thailand, but Marvel successfully transformed the scenery and locations into a beautiful image of Karachi. The studio was able to do this only thanks to the qualified team they assembled, including cameraman Jules O’Loughlin.

O’Loughlin worked with the cast and crew to make Marvel’s plans a reality, and the result was a show with a surprisingly strong sense of place. Marvel has always followed the example of comics that claim that their action takes place in the “world outside your window” (albeit with gods and monsters). Episodes 4 and 5 of Miss Marvel were set in a world outside a window in Karachi, and it was as realistic as the portrayal of Jersey in the series in other episodes.

Screen Rant had the opportunity to talk to Jules O’Loughlin about his work on “Miss Marvel”, learn how the team recreated Karachi and honored the history of India in the scenes taking place during the partition.

Screen Rant: Could you give us a quick overview of what you shot for “Miss Marvel” and what it takes?

Jules O’Loughlin: OK, we were shooting in January 2021 — 2020 was the year Covid broke out, I was at a show in Los Angeles when it happened, we were shut down, and six months later we started again. But in January 2021, I went to Bangkok to shoot the 4th and 5th episodes of “Miss Marvel” — there is a reason why we went to Bangkok. All other episodes were filmed in Atlanta.

In January 2021, we entered a hotel quarantine in Bangkok for two weeks, then after the quarantine we took off from January to May. It all started in excellent conditions, the Thai government handled Covid very well. But Covid exploded towards the end of filming, it became really hard. But we’ve been through it.

Screen Rant: There have been reports of reshoots of “Miss Marvel”, did you participate in them at all?

Jules O’Loughlin: No, I didn’t do that. In fact, these were not reshoots, but sketches. Nothing that we shot in episodes 4 and 5 was reshot, but additional scenes were added. This often happens in big movies and TV shows. You go out and shoot the script, then they edit it and find they need more material, clarity or whatever. These pickup shoots were not done in Thailand; they were all done in Atlanta for all six episodes.

Screen Rant: Could you tell me a little bit about how you got in touch with Ms. Marvel and what attracted you to this project?

Jules O’Loughlin: Yes, at the end of 2020, I was in Los Angeles on the set of “The Old Man.” My agent called me and said that a project from Marvel had arrived, and I was immediately interested in it. This is Marvel, and Marvel is such a deep part of the zeitgeist in modern filmmaking, and there’s so much going on in the Marvel world. I immediately thought I needed to take a look at this project, but there were two aspects that really set me apart from anything related to Marvel.

First of all, it is the character of Kamala. A unique character, the first full-fledged Muslim Marvel superhero. Moreover, she was a teenage girl, an American teenage girl of Pakistani origin. I just thought that the combination — American, Pakistani heritage, Muslim, superhero — what’s not to like about this recipe? It’s unbelievable. I’ve been to Pakistan before – I’ve traveled around Pakistan a lot, I love this country, I love people, and it really caught my attention.

The last one was the director, Sharmin Obeid-Chinoy – on paper – quite an amazing person. She is a two-time Oscar winner and a seven-time Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker. Moreover, she actively participates in many social programs in Pakistan and enjoys great respect there. I did my research, I started digging into it, I was shocked. She sounded pretty amazing. Then I met her during a conversation in Zoom, and we immediately found a common language. I just thought I needed to work with this woman, she sounds amazing. The rest is history; I’ve worked with her and I love her, she’s wonderful, she’s everything that Google search said she is, but much more. She’s a really decent, wonderful person, and I loved working with her every minute.

Screen Rant: I liked the episode “Separation” because it so effectively created a sense of chaos and disorder. How did you do that?

Jules O’Loughlin: A little background on Partition. It was the biggest episode we shot, and probably the biggest episode of the show. That in itself was a challenge. But the thing about Partition, and that’s what Sharmin really said very early on, was that we had to give credit.