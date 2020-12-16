Cinematic feature for Google Photos is coming!

Aiming to turn the Photos application into a diary rather than a simple gallery application, Google continues to work on this path. The way you store your memories with your loved ones, cities you visit and more is a matter of importance for Google. Therefore, next month, the cinematic feature will be available for the Photos app by Google.

As it is known, Google Photos switches to a new paid system in 2021. The free space provided for the Photos application will be included within the 15 GB defined in your Google account.

Google Photos will bring photos to life with its cinematic feature

The cinematic feature, which will be brought to the photos, works similar to the Live feature found on iPhone models. However, on the Google side, the system does not work on the photo taken at that time, but on the photos taken previously. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence in this regard, Google estimates the depth of the image and produces a three-dimensional version of the scene. Even if the original image does not contain depth information, photos are animated with an effect similar to the scrolling effect in movies.

In the blog post published by Google, the date next month was given for the cinematic feature to be brought to the Photos application. Once the feature is available, the Photos app will automatically generate cinematic photos for users. When the cinematic photo is ready, it will be featured in the latest highlight of the app.

When users want to share cinematic photos, they will be able to share these photos as videos with a few taps. Thus, user relatives will also be allowed to be included in the memories. In addition to the cinematic photos feature, fresh collage designs will also be brought together with users. The photos you took in the past years will be artfully collated by Google.



