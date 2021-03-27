Cinematic experience with Philips Soundbar speaker!

Even though televisions have turned into technological devices that can offer resolutions up to 8K and contain all applications from Netflix to YouTube, the number of users who want much more, especially in terms of sound, is quite high.

One of the products we come across in this context is the Philips TAB6405 / 10 and TAB6305 / 10 Soundbar speaker. They look like two different models, but the only difference between them is the color.

Philips Soundbar offers a total output power of 140W

Ideal for those looking for a low-stand TV, this ultra-slim soundbar is low enough to be placed under almost any TV and comes with a wireless subwoofer.

The 2.1-channel device supports Dolby Digital format. In this way, an immersive sound experience becomes possible, while movies or music become more enjoyable thanks to the rich bass.

Connected to your TV via HDMI ARC, Philips soundbar offers the opportunity to control the volume directly from the TV remote. The included IR repeater allows you to use your TV remote control even if you place the soundbar in front of the TV’s IR sensor.

With the 80W speaker output power accompanied by 60W subwoofer output power, a total output power of 140W RMS is reached.