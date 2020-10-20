Cinema: China beats the US at the box office

Since the invention of cinema, the United States has always been the champion at the box office. In 2020, however, the country was dethroned: China has just become the place with the highest revenue of the year. So far, the total accumulated there has been US $ 1.988 billion, surpassing the US $ 1.937 billion of the USA, according to data from Artisan Gateway.

This was a scenario that had already been expected by analysts, since China has a population of 1.3 billion people, that is, more than 4 times that of the USA. However, the covid-19 pandemic has accelerated this process. It is also worth remembering that, last year, the blockbuster country dominated the world box office with US $ 11.4 billion, while China came in second place with US $ 9.2 billion.

The Asian country was the epicenter of the disease, but it quickly managed to control it, and could return to activities more safely. Currently, about 75% of movie theaters have reopened in China, with normal service capacity. The public also returned in full force, following safety standards.

On the other hand, the United States remains the country that has suffered the most from the pandemic. The cinemas there have even reopened in several cities, but continue with reduced capacity. The public, however, still does not feel safe, with the numbers being much lower than those recorded before the pandemic.

For comparison, the American box office champion last weekend was the action thriller Legado Explosivo, with Liam Neeson, which grossed just $ 3.7 million. In China, the leader was the local production My People, My Homeland, which won US $ 19.1 million in the same period.

In fact, the highest grossing film in the world in 2020 is Chinese: the epic The Eight Hundred, which has $ 460 million so far and continues to collect. The biggest North American blockbuster of the year is Bad Boys Forever, which parked at $ 426.5 million.

It is not yet known how the film circuit will behave in 2021. Some analysts fear that political tensions between the two countries may interfere with the showing of American films in China, further damaging the releases of the major studios.



