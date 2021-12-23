Cinema: 6 Highest-Grossing Films of 2021

Cinema: In 2020, the cinema market suffered a lot from the situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the social distance prevented thousands of people from going to the cinema around the world. The drop, of 71% compared to the previous year, affected the main Hollywood studios, which postponed releases and canceled productions after adapting to the reality of the “new normal”.

Fortunately, the vaccination helped the market and the forecast is that the world box office revenue will surpass US$ 21 billion in 2021. This year, who topped the list were the productions from China, even conquering the first place.

Anyway, it’s important to point out that some of the most anticipated productions of the year are still being counted, such as Spider-Man: No Return Home (released on December 16th), and others have not yet been released, such as Matrix Resurrections (22nd December).

That is, the course of the list could still change, as both movies are expected by thousands of fans around the world — and it’s worth remembering that the new Spider-Man movie could become Marvel’s biggest box office of all time. , surpassing Avatar and Avengers: Ultimatum.

Despite the fall caused by the virus, some productions managed to stand out and show that the movie market should grow in 2022, even more with releases such as The Batman, Uncharted: Off the Map, Avatar 2, Jurassic World 3, Scream 5, Man- Spider in Spiderverse 2, John Wick 4, Mission Impossible 7, Flash, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, among dozens of other great productions.

With all this in mind, discover the 6 biggest movie hits of 2021!

Top 6 movie theaters in 2021

6 – Dune

Director Denis Villeneuve’s new film opened in October and, in just over a month, managed to earn more than US$ 389 million at the cinema box office around the world. It is important to highlight that Duna cost US$ 165 million.

5 – Eternals

Award-winning director Chloé Zhao’s new film also made the list and, despite all the reviews, became one of the most profitable films of the year. The new feature film from Marvel Studios has already earned US$ 395 million, almost double the production cost (US$ 200 million).

4 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Just ahead of Eternos, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won 7th place on the list and also the hearts of fans. The first big movie starring Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi, managed to capture $431 million during its theatrical performance.

Despite being one of the most profitable of the year, the film was one of Marvel’s lowest budgets of other MCU films and cost just $150 million.

3 – Godzilla vs. Kong

Even with one release during the pandemic, the movie Godzilla vs. Kong managed to top the total gross revenue from the franchise’s latest release, Godzilla 2: King of Monsters. In all, the feature film grossed US$467 million around the world.

The production managed to reach great numbers, as the budget was US$ 155 million.

2 – Venom: Time of Carnage

Venom’s sequel failed to come close to the box office of the first movie on this list. However, even with not very positive reviews, Venom: Time of Carnage won the 6th place and reached US$493 million.

Actor and director Andy Serkis, also known for playing the character Smeagol in the Lord of the Rings franchise, led the way with a budget of $110 million.

1 – Detective Chinatown 3 (Detective Chinatown 3)

The first Chinese feature on the list is Detective Chinatown 3, a comedy production that grossed more than $390 million in just three days — the sequel topped even the $357 million debut of Avengers: Ultimatum in the United States .

In total, the film earned US$ 686 million. The production directed by Sicheng Chen cost US$ 117 million.