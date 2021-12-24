Cinema: 10 Most Pirated Movies of 2021

Cinema: As movie theaters resumed their activities with the relaxation of some measures to contain the propagation of the coronavirus, several films managed to be seen by a considerable audience.

Despite this, many productions needed to resort to alternative means so that their respective releases were not harmed.

Even as streaming gained even more traction in 2021, digital piracy continued to happen in multiple instances, culminating in recurrent searches around the world.

Through the data collected by the Torrent Freak and Business Insider websites, we verified which were the most pirated movies of 2021. Below, you can check the result!

10. Soul

Currently available on Disney+, this Pixar animation features Joe, a music teacher who has a massive passion for jazz, an infectious music genre. Although his dreams didn’t materialize in the way he hoped, after a certain event, he has the chance to help someone else find their raison d’être.

Directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, the voiceover cast features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Rachel House, Tina Fey and Daveed Diggs.

9. Jungle Cruise

Disney’s A Great Adventure also stood out among the most pirated movies of 2021. Starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, the production is directly inspired by one of the company’s theme parks, addressing the saga of a scientist named Lily Houghton , which makes an impressive discovery about an ancestral tree located in the Amazon.

In order for her research to gain steam and to really change the direction of medicine, she turns to Captain Frank Wolff to guide her to her place of origin, where countless dangers are at hand.

8. Fast and Furious 9

The Fast and Furious franchise was started in 2001 and, years later, it continues to be a great success with the public. Although many consider the themes worked in the script as “more of the same”, the fact is that the characters and the unrestrained action presented by the filmmakers captivate viewers in different ways.

Perhaps also for this reason, the production starring Vin Diesel has become one of the most sought after by internet users this year.

7. Cruella

With Emma Stone in the lead role, the original feature film from one of Disney’s most hated villains was widely acclaimed by critics, who praised the cast’s performances as well as the production design.

In the plot, the young Estella, after a lot of effort, finally manages to catch the attention of Baroness Von Hellman (played by Emma Thompson).

However, as time passes, several conflicts and direct clashes between the two culminate in a real transformation for Estella, who wants revenge on everything and everyone.

6. Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s latest project suffered from several delays caused by movie theater closings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, the film finally managed to debut with the loosening of restrictions and also became one of the most pirated of 2021, mainly due to the anticipation caused by its cast, consisting of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Johnson and Elizabeth Debicki.

In the plot, a secret agent needs to articulate with all his weapons, including psychological ones, to prevent the Third World War from starting.

5. Justice League (Snyder Cut)

After much controversy and waiting, HBO Max released a project that became known as Snyder Cut, the director’s cut for the Justice League, a film that was commercially released in 2017. After much negative comment among audiences and critics, the filmmaker decided to reissue the material filmed in the way he believed to be the most accurate.

For this reason, the new film was highly sought after by people, who were curious to know how it would all fit together from a new perspective.

4. Godzilla vs. Kong

Two classic movie monsters are back in an epic, dynamic, action-packed film. In search of a home, Kong and his caretakers are surprised by Godzilla, who wreaks mass destruction everywhere. And the confrontation between these two creatures is perhaps the only solution for humanity.

With eye-catching visual effects, the audience was riveted on the screen with all the issues addressed by the production that, above all, wants the feathers entertain.

3. The Suicide Squad

Serving as a sequel to the 2016 feature and also as a prequel to other DC productions, O Esquadrão Suicida, released in 2021, presented very interesting narratives about some of cinema’s most charismatic villains.

In a new mission, the group needs to liaise with government interests to survive on a remote and dangerous island. The film features several action and adrenaline scenes, as well as many comic passages.

2. Wonder Woman 1984

Continuing the Wonder Woman saga (played by Gal Gadot), the project in question is set during the 1980s, when the heroine has to face two new and great challenges in her journey.

In this sense, Leopard Woman (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) arrive to prove that a good dose of villainism is always very interesting in different contexts. The film was also famous for showing the main character in new armor, something that caught the attention of DC fans in the movies.

1. Black Widow

And to close the list, the most pirated movie of 2021: Black Widow. Even with numerous controversies around its backstage, the Marvel heroine film managed to captivate viewers, mainly because of the dignified outcome that is offered to the character. Even the production manages to connect two Disney+ series with an exciting post-credits scene.