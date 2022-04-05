Cindy Crawford wore a Dua Lipa “Grammy Versace” Bondage dress 30 years ago — and Kaia Gerber wants to borrow it

Then wow! Dua Lipa stunned the 2022 Grammy red carpet wearing a vintage Versace dress—in fact, she made it to the top of our best—dressed list -but the singer wasn’t the first star on the best list to rock a sexy dress.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford wore a dress from the Italian fashion house’s iconic Miss S&M collection at the 1992 MTV VMA when she was the host of MTV House of Style. She combined a revealing dress with glamour, which has become synonymous with the style of the 90s – sculpted eyebrows and brown lipstick.

The corset number, first shown by designer Gianni Versace five years before his death, consists of a transparent bustier with strap fasteners accented with gold buckles and a flowing skirt. Lipa complemented the look with a lot of massive gold necklaces and bracelets, and Crawford wore a red ribbon in recognition of the HIV crisis/AIDS at that time.

Both showed enviable manes, which complemented the bodice on the straps of the archival copy. Crawford’s famous locks were styled in her signature semi-hairstyle with a curvy body along the hairline, and Linden debuted with a new platinum shade with visible roots. Her straight curls to the waist with a parting in the middle resembled the signature style of Donatella Versace.

Of course, both stars shared the moment on Instagram. Lipa posted a series of photos and videos from the 2022 red carpet, captioning the post: a little bit of 1992 @versace. Crawford just showed off her 1992 photo of Dua Lipa from the 64th annual event, noting the timeless nature of fashion.

Stars flocked to comment on Crawford’s post, including Donatella Versace said: “Absolutely out of time!!”, and mega-stylist Rachel Zoe added nine fiery emojis.

But this is not the only case when this Versace dress has become the subject of style memories for the 56-year-old author of the book “Becoming”. In a 2017 Vogue video, Crawford takes a 360-degree tour of his closet, with the dress in the foreground and in the center. She says that she saw this dress on the Versace catwalk, was “obsessed with it” and asked to borrow it, noting that the style became very memorable and “made an impression.” This certainly influenced her daughter Kaia Gerber, as the beauty entrepreneur continues to share: “Of course, now this is the dress that Kaia is talking about:”Where did you hide it, I want this dress.””

Obviously, Gerber liked this image so much that she decided to use this moment for a party on the occasion of her 18th birthday. For the outfit at The Edition Hotel in New York on September 6, 2019, the model was in a mini-look inspired by the iconic dress, and Crawford wore a gold jumpsuit. Gerber even wore a modern version of her mom’s epic hairstyle. Here is this imitation as the most sincere form of flattery!