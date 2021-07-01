Cinderella: Unreleased Trailer For New Movie Released; Watch!

Cinderella: Through her official Twitter account, Camila Cabello, star of the new live-action version of Cinderella, shared an unreleased trailer of the film with her followers. Production is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video streaming on September 3 this year.

With a different approach, bringing more musical aspects to the screen, the famous princess will be portrayed as an ambitious young woman, full of dreams and eager to transform her reality.

“This was one of the most magical experiences of my life. I can’t wait for you to watch it!” wrote the artist.

“Cinderella is a classic that we all know and love, but this time we bring something unique and modern with the sensational role of Camila Cabello, along with a cast of other stars”, commented Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, through an official statement.

The executive also pointed out that the reformulation of this fairy tale has a very interesting power that could win over all family members around the world. “We couldn’t be more excited about the thrills the movie will bring to all of our subscribers,” she emphasized, citing director Kay Cannon and producer James Corden.

Learn more about the musical film starring Camila Cabello

Casting the Amazon Prime Video production are Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, Billy Porter and star Pierce Brosnan.

Most of the songs that will be featured in the feature film were developed by several artists in the music business, including the formulation of new versions for classical compositions.

To sign the executive production, alongside James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh, Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose were called up.

It is possible to check, through the comments of Cabello’s publication, that the expectations of fans are very high to check out this grandiose project. However, audiences will have to wait a few months for the film to be officially released.

So stay tuned for all the Cinderella news!