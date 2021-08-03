Cinderella: Film With Camila Cabello Wins Official Trailer; Look!

Amazon Prime Video released this Tuesday (3) the first full trailer for the movie Cinderella, starring singer Camila Cabello.

Watch:

In the plot, which gained more modern airs, the heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than her world allows, but with the help of her Fado Godfather (Billy Porter) she is able to persevere and fulfill her wishes. . Remember that the feature will feature covers of famous songs, as well as an unreleased song by Cabello.

Directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), the film features Idina Menzel, Billy Porter and James Corden. Cinderella debuts Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime Video.