Cillian Murphy’s Explanation About Playing Tommy Shelby

Cillian Murphy plays Birmingham’s fictional crime boss Tommy Shelby on the hit BBC show, which first aired in 2013, and nearly four million viewers tuned in to the season 5 finale in September last year.

In a heartfelt confession, Cillian revealed that he found it difficult to play his Peaky Blinders character because they were so different from each other.

He recently received critical acclaim for his role as head of the Shelby crime family in Peaky Blinders. But the star admitted that it was not easy to play such an important role due to the stark differences between him and Thomas Shelby.

During an interview, he admitted that compared to his character he was not “that interesting” or that “imposing”.

“When I read the scripts and I knew this guy had to be physically intimidating, he had to be intimidating in his presence.”

“It was an exercise in trying to find ways in which I, who am not a physically imposing person, could embody this character who was.”

The actor, now 44, explained that he had to lower the tone of his voice to try to sound more intimidating. Cillian also explained that the aesthetic changes helped him get into character.

Regarding the return of the next season, an official release date has not been announced yet, but it is anticipated that Peaky Blinders could return to television screens in early 2021.



