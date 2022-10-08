Cillian Murphy commented on the upcoming film “Peaky Blinders”

Speaking on Today FM, the station hosts asked Murphy in an interview how things are going with the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in 2024.

Murphy said the script is now “close” to completion, and the film is expected to continue where the show’s sixth and final season ended.

When asked if he was in development, Murphy replied, “Yes, I think so. I haven’t read it [the script] yet, but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a movie and continue the story, but in the cinematic world, not on television.

“The television part of the story is over. If there are more stories to tell, I’m there, I just haven’t read them yet, but apparently I’m getting close” (via Digital Spy).

The sixth series of the BBC drama, which takes place in Birmingham after the First World War and follows the Shelby family, was originally announced as the last in the series, but now Knight has said that another series will follow if there is interest in it.

The screenwriter explained that after completing work on the upcoming film “Peaky Blinders”, he will transfer creative responsibilities to a new team, and new stories will most likely take place in the 50s.

“I think we’ll watch it after the film,” he told the BBC. “It would be like me launching possible new stories in the 50s, and then I would pass the baton of writing and creating things to other people.

He added: “But if the world has an appetite, it will continue.”

