Cienfuegos sees narkotik Arturo Beltrán Leyva

The accusations against Salvador Cienfuegos do not stop. A latest report by journalist Anabel Hernández García indicates that the former Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) met with the drug trafficker Arturo Beltrán Leyva alias “El Barbas” and they did on a yacht in Acapulco.

“The case of General Cienfuegos is not new. I began to hear his name from the time I was doing the investigation for Los señorres del narco, talking about the General who was responsible for the ninth military region in Guerrero. At that time, there were already comments from drug traffickers and the military that Cienfuegos was there talking with an important businessman and ‘El Barbas’ in the bay of Acapulco, who were throwing parties, ”Hernández declared in an interview for the program“ Los Periodistas ”.

And he added: “At the end of the party in Los Pinos, I narrate those walks on the yachts, I still did not mention Cienfuegos because I needed to tie up that information, but since 2006 they had already talked about the walks with a businessman friend of Ernesto Zedillo (president from 1994 to 2000) ”.

Arturo Beltrán Leyva led, along with his brothers, the cartel that received their surnames. He was shot down in December 2009.

Currently in the United States an investigation called “Operation Godfather”, named after the DEA, is being carried out against Salvador Cienfuegos, who last week was accused of drug trafficking and money laundering. He was arrested in Los Angeles, California.

“The Prosecutor’s Office will have the opportunity to further expand the evidence and allegations against the accused. There are people who get up to 3 or 4 criminal updates. This is the case of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, who began with an accusation that grew and grew, ”added the author of the book El traidor.

This same week, Judge Alexander F. MacKinnon did not grant him freedom on drug trafficking charges, since they argue if he should do so, he could escape.



