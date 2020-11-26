Chyler Leigh’s departure created many growth opportunities

You probably still don’t know everything about Chyler Leigh’s departure as Meredith Gray’s (Ellen Pompeo) half-sister, and what the actress had to say about her character’s fate on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

As the seasons progressed, Lexie (Chyler Leigh) became an important part of the Grey’s Anatomy series and even became a surgical resident in season six.

As a result, fans were devastated when Lexie was killed at the end of the eighth season of Grey’s Anatomy. When she was traveling for emergency surgery together with other doctors, she was involved in a plane crash.

After her heartbreaking departure, some viewers might wonder why actress Chyler Leigh decided to leave the long-running medical drama. At first, Leigh was quiet about her reasons for leaving Grey’s Anatomy.

But then Grey’s Anatomy’s Chyler Leigh commented that she wanted to take this moment to thank the fans, because their unconditional love and support had made those last five years very special for her.

Since leaving the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Chyler Leigh has starred in several other hit television series. Including Alex Danvers in the DC Comics superhero series Supergirl on The CW.

