Chyler Leigh left the show with the eighth installment

Grey’s Anatomy follows the basic premise of medical dramas, following the lives of surgical interns, residents, and assistants as they juggle their professional and personal lives.

Lexie was the daughter of Susan and Thatcher Gray, and therefore Meredith’s younger paternal half-sister. She made her debut on Grey’s Anatomy in season 3, where she moved to Seattle to care for her father after the sudden death of her mother.

However, the main focus in Lexie’s arc was her on-off relationship with Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), which only added more drama to her already tragic death on Grey’s Anatomy.

Unlike other cases on Grey’s Anatomy where the actors left due to behind-the-scenes issues, Chyler Leigh decided it was time to close Lexie’s arc because she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Leigh shared that she made the decision that Grey’s Anatomy season 8 was going to be her last and, along with Rhimes, they worked to “put a proper closure on Lexie’s story.”

Lexie Grey’s death on Grey’s Anatomy remains one of the show’s most heartbreaking moments and one that Rhimes has said “haunted” her for a long time.



