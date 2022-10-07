Chuu from LOONA talks about his unhealthy methods of stress relief, the need to maintain his bright image and much more

Joo from LOONA talked about her current problems and unhealthy stress relief methods with psychiatrist Oh Eun Yong.

On October 7, Chu appeared as a guest on the Golden Clinic Oh Eun Yong channel to talk to renowned psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun Yong about her ways to cope with stress.

Chu cautiously shared, “I think I went to the hospital once a month to get an IV. Because my stomach is “broken”. It will always be the fifth level [for spices] or the sharpest option.”

Chuu explained that during times of stress, her usual methods of relief were either eating spicy food or overeating. As an example, Chuu described a recent meal she ate alone: a spicy chicken stew for two or three with rice cakes, glass noodles and a plate of rice. Although she shared that it was nice, Chu added that she often ate until she felt like she couldn’t breathe, which sometimes led to vomiting.

Speaking about her visits to the hospital, Chu shared: “From July last year to April or May this year, I often went [to the emergency department].” Since she had been using food as a stress reliever for a while, Chuu explained that over time it worsened the condition of her stomach. “I’ve never been able to control myself,” she shared. “If I ate up to this point, I also ate a lot of digestive medicines.”

Regarding the pressure of the diet, which is often imposed on women’s groups, Chu shared: “On days when I thought I was really eating too much, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it, but there were times when I felt nauseous [and vomited].” She continued: “Because I relieve stress with food, but then I get stressed from eating and also have to get promoted, there was a time when I took diet medications.” However, Chuu said that she stopped taking them after learning about the negative side effects they can have on mental health.

Chu described in detail how she felt when she ate incredibly spicy food, and that she liked how it cleared her thoughts, but Dr. Oh Eun Yong explained how this method of stress relief can have aspects of self-harm. She shared that this happened because spicy food is delicious at the moment and allows people to forget about their struggle for a moment, but its aggressive taste ultimately harms the body and stomach.

When asked why she learned to lean on food to relieve stress, Chuu said that it brings instant satisfaction and requires little energy. She shared: “Last year I had no income. Therefore, although I wanted to eat, the cost was too high, which also caused me stress. That’s why I got into the habit of ordering one incredibly spicy dish without regretting anything.”

Dr. Oh Eun-yong appreciated that Choo is looking for quick solutions because it is difficult for her to cope with stress, whereas it would be more useful to conduct a long and thorough analysis and determine what stress factors she had. Chuu shared that, in addition to eating, tears help relieve stress, because she can let things take their course, and not shift her problems to someone else, spewing them out.

Upon hearing this, Dr. Oh Eun Yong added, “Crying when you’re really sad is normal. Crying is not bad. But a healthy way to relieve stress is to know exactly what is the source of stress. You need to know why it’s a stressor in order to handle it well, and you don’t need to do anything specifically.”