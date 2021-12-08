Chungha Presents Powerful Choreography In Video Performance For Song ‘Killing Me’

One of South Korea’s leading solo singers, Kim Chungha has released a performance video for her latest song, titled ‘Killing Me‘. The special video was released by Chungha today, December 8, 2021 through her official Youtube channel.

Chungha presents a choreography that flows like water but is also full of energy, following a song that talks about a person’s difficulties to get through life after breaking up with their partner.

Meanwhile, the MV for the song ‘Killing Me’ itself was released by Chungha on November 29, 2021.

Immediately, we see the cool appearance of Kim Chungha with ‘Killing Me‘ through the video performance below.