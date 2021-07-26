Chucky: trailer and date of the terrifying return of the Devil Doll in serial form

Chucky: Bloody new trailer for the return of one of the most beloved horror film franchises: release date confirmed with Chucky unleashed. Chucky, the new television series based on the popular horror film franchise Diabolical Doll (Child’s Play), is finally seen in a generous and bloody trailer that you can see heading this news on the occasion of Comic-Con, also confirming its US release date via SyFy. Thus, this new series starring the most famous murder toy in cinema will be released on October 12, with the date for Spain yet to be determined.

The return of the most evil doll

Thus, Chucky’s return to the small screen comes from its original creator, Don Mancini, who has wanted to give continuity to the original film saga (also ignoring the most recent reboot of the franchise), thus recovering the most classic diabolical doll; in every sense. And it is that far from creating a digital Chucky for all the footage, he has opted for animatronics in most of the scenes, thus giving the series a more retro air if possible.

The plot takes us to a quiet town in the United States where the bloodiest crimes begin to occur coinciding with the appearance of a Chucky doll at a flea market, also betting on resounding returns of the original saga, both allies and enemies of the bloody doll childish. Although everything will get out of hand when Chucky falls into the hands of a young man whom he will begin to manipulate to carry out the most heinous cold-blooded murders …

There will be no lack of the classic black humor of the saga, as well as the original voice of Chucky by Brad Dourif, with returns such as Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay and Christine Elise as Kyle, in addition to the presence of actor Devon Sawa, famous for another famous horror saga like Final Destination.

Chucky, which will follow the plot of the original films and which will surely be an event for their fans, is scheduled to premiere on the SyFy channel on October 12, 2021. At the moment there is no release date in Spain, although it should not differ much from the American date.