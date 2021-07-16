Chucky: Series Gets New Teaser and Release Date; Check Out

Chucky: Syfy broadcast this Friday (16) the new teaser of the series Chucky. In the video, a boy buys a doll that is for sale at a garage bazaar, still not knowing what to expect.

“After a classic Chucky doll appears at a second-hand sale in a suburban neighborhood, an idyllic US city is thrown into chaos after a series of gruesome murders expose the hypocrisies and secrets of its inhabitants. — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the deaths, as well as the origins of the demonic puppet,” reads the official synopsis of the series.

Original franchise creator Don Mancini is expected to act in the production as showrunner, executive producer and screenwriter. He claims that the series must answer questions left by the films.

The cast features Devon Sawa, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jennifer Tilly and the return of Brad Dourif, acting as the villain. Chucky debuts on October 12th on the SyFy channel.