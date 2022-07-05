Chucky Season 2: Glen/Glenda must return as a Teenager

The first season of Chucky sets up the return of many old characters, including Glen/Glenda, who need to return as a human teenager. Since “Chucky” has been renewed, and the second season is due to be released at the end of 2022, fans and critics agree that creator Don Mancini has done a great job adhering to the mannered mood of the original films, but at the same time adhering to a modern look.

The series featured many original characters of “Children’s Games”, including Brad Dourif as Chucky, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Fiona Dourif as Nicky and Kristin Elise as Andy’s foster sister Kyle. The series also left the door open for many other original characters to return for Season 2; Chucky’s finale sets up Glen’s return/Glenda.

Chucky is a continuation of the franchise, starting from where the Cult of Chucky left off (2017). The Preceding Cult of Chucky and the Curse of Chucky (2013) — this is the cult film “Chucky’s Seed” (2004), where Chucky and Tiffany have a child named Glen, who does not know if he is a boy or a girl. Their parents do not help in this matter, since Chucky wants a boy, and Tiffany wants a girl. “Chucky’s Seed” ends with Jennifer Tilly giving birth to twins: a boy and a girl, which means that Tiffany has successfully transferred her soul into Jennifer, and Glen/Glenda are human. “The Seed of Chucky” was released in 2004, which means that in 2022 the twins will turn 18 years old. Jake (Zachary Arthur), Lexi (Alivia Elin Lind) and Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson) enter high school in the second season of Chucky, Glen/Glenda. could easily have been with them in high school, giving a great idea of the duo.

Glen/Glenda are mentioned in episodes of Chucky teasing their return. In episode 2, “Give Me Something Delicious to Eat”, Chucky tells Jake that he has a “weird and gender-changeable” child. In episode 8, “The Dismemberment Case”, Tiffany comments on Glenda, saying that she has “exquisite taste” in regards to the bomb she gave her. Both Chucky and Tiffany talk about their children as being of different sexes, emphasizing that there are two of them; it makes no sense for Glen to return in the image of a doll, since “Chucky’s Seed” intentionally ends up showing them as people. The only way Glen/Glenda can come back is to be human teenagers, and dangerous teenage killers. In addition to the fact that Glen/Glenda is mentioned in the show itself, creator Don Mancini teased the return of Glen/Glenda (via Fandom): “It’s probably the case that I’m not allowed to say too much, but I love these characters. I think I can probably say with confidence that you haven’t seen the last one.”

Since Don Mancini and Chucky in Season 1 refer to Glen/Glenda, they will most likely play a cameo role in the 2nd season of Chucky. Their return as human teenagers would be the only option that makes sense. Adding a new outdated character will appease both fans, as well as add a completely new and exciting plot for Jake, Lexi and Devon. The way these two interact with Jake in high school is guaranteed to be a fun, blood-filled bloodbath.