Chucky Season 2 Behind-The-Scenes Photo Set Hints At Exorcism

A behind-the-scenes photo from the second season of “Chucky” teases that the creators can shoot the exorcism scene. The series, which premiered on SyFy and in the US in October 2021, was created by Don Mancini, who was the mastermind of the killer doll from the very beginning. He wrote the original story for 1988’s “Children’s Games” and wrote the screenplay for each of that film’s six sequels before starting work on the final three films. In the new TV series, which tells about the growing up of a teenager in Hackensack, New Jersey, interrupted by the arrival of the titled killer doll, performers Chucky Fiona Dourif as Nicky Pierce, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay return in the main roles. , Kristin Elise as Kyle and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky. They are joined by newcomers to the franchise Zachary Arthur, Theo Briones, Alivia Alin Lind and Bjorgvin Arnarson.

Season 2 of Chucky, which is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2022, will begin immediately after the turn of the season 1 finale, which showed that there is an army of Chucky dolls ready to wreak havoc. The main part of the second season takes place in a Catholic school, where Chucky begins a new reign of terror. The show is currently filming in Canada, reuniting the surviving characters and adding Lachlan Watson to the cast as the gender-fluid child of Chucky and Tiffany Glen/Glenda.

This week, Mancini shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of season 2. In the picture that Elise took, Arthur is filming a scene with a Chucky doll in the chapel of the church. Tearing his tie behind his back, he crosses himself with his fingers, implying that the scene they are shooting may be an attempt to exorcise evil spirits from Chaka. Take a look at the photo below:

The exorcism atmosphere that this photo emits is not necessarily a clear confirmation of what will happen in season 2 of Chucky. to exorcism. The way Chucky is lying on the pedestal definitely indicates that he was tied up to perform a ritual on him.

If the scene is an exorcism, it almost certainly won’t work. It is extremely unlikely that Chucky will make it easier for the main characters to defeat the main villain. However, the scene could potentially provide an important shift in how Chucky acts, either by stripping him of one particular power, or by accidentally giving him an entirely new ability.